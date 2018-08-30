Consultation on top cop today

FIVE assistant commissioners of police have been shortlisted by President David Granger for the top cop post and a meeting is expected with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today to discuss the appointment.

Acting top cop David Ramnarine was not included in the final list. Those shortlisted are Assistant Commissioners Maxine Graham, Lyndon Alves, Leslie James, Nigel Hoppie and Paul Williams.

Also interviewed for the top post were ACPs Clifton Hicken and Marlon Chapman.

The meeting is expected to be held at State House, Main Street, Georgetown, at 11:00hrs. In the aftermath of the meeting, it is expected that the new top cop and his deputies will be announced.

Reports indicate that the President did not identify his preference for the substantive position of commissioner of police.

Article 211 (1) of the constitution states: “The commissioner of police and every deputy commissioner of police shall be appointed by the President, acting after meaningful consultation with the opposition leader and Chairman of the Police Service Commission after the Chairperson has consulted with other members of the commission.”

Recently, President David Granger had said that he wants an “unbribable” person to be appointed following the retirement of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud.

Newly appointed chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Paul Slowe, had said that the commission will be looking at persons who are competent and who can command the respect of the officers and the public.