Remorseful mother charged with murder of son

A remorseful mother of two who killed her three-year-old son last Saturday was charged with murder when she appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Cove and John Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 26 year old mother of two, Brenda Ferreira was not required to plea to the indictable charged, but was ordered to proceed on psychiatric evaluation. The report is expected to be submitted to the court when she returns on September, 12, 2018.

The housewife is accused of stabbing her three year old son, Ramdeo Ferreira to death.

He was found in a bloodied state on a bed in the family’s wooden shack at their Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Neighbours said the suspect, who was armed with a knife, was seen chasing Ramdeo in the yard.

Minutes later, ranks attached to the Enmore Police Outpost responded to a report that she stabbed the toddler.

The mother of two had related that she had a dream that she was going to die and she didn’t want to leave Ramdeo behind since he was her favourite child.