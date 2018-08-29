Heritage Month to kick off with Hallelujah service

THE Indigenous community countrywide is gearing up for the commencement of activities for Heritage Month 2018.

The month-long activities will commence with a religious service at the Heritage Village, Sophia which will feature a Hallelujah Group from Region Seven, the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs said in a release.

Coordinator of the activity, Ms. Valarie Dorrick, explained recently that the only indigenous faith that exists in Guyana is the “Hallelujah Religion” and as such, the service will embody activities in accordance with this religion.

This form of worship is predominantly carried out by several villages in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine. It will be the second time Hallelujah worshippers will be participating in the Religious Service. Last year a group of six persons from Kangaruma Village, Middle Mazaruni and Kamarang Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, for the first time, led the religious service with prayer and divine worship in their native Akawaio Language.

This year, a 12-member group from Jawalla Village, Upper Mazaruni Region Seven, will lead the service and Dorrick explained that the service will begin with a “Wada Boo Call” or the sound of a horn traditionally used by the indigenous nations cross Guyana as a signal to assemble. “That’s how we are going to start along with a welcome dance into the service. This is a religious dance, so we are doing the dance to religious songs, so you can come out and be a part of the service”, Dorrick explained.

Guyanese were given the opportunity to witness first hand, activities surrounding worship by this group when all present participated in a religious dance after joining hands in a large group setting and moving orderly in a circle and stopping periodically to conduct various acknowledgements in accordance with the religion.

This exercise lasted for approximately half of an hour with Minister within the Ministry, Valerie Garrido-Lowe’s, full participation. Ministers of the Government, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries will be in attendance and share in the experience of the Hallelujah worship. The Service begins at 17:00hrs and will be broadcasted live on the National Communications Network Radio and Television.