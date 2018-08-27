Taxi driver admits shuttling men who killed Bourda vendor

A 34-year-old taxi driver of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, who was arrested by police on Saturday has admitted under interrogation to shuttling the three men who were responsible for the murder of well-known Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho.

Ramalho, of 11 North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, was shot around 23:00hrs on August 15, 2018, after he resisted the three men who were robbing him.

The 45-year-old Troy Ramalho who was well known for selling cheese and eggs in front of “Rambarrans” on Robb Street, in close proximity to Bourda Street, was doing what he had been doing for over two decades, when the three bandits, one armed with a gun, ambushed him.

Reports indicate that police acting on intelligence arrested the taxi driver in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday.

He reportedly told the police he picked up the men at Demico, Stabroek Georgetown and they had asked him to drive to Robb Street, Georgetown where the men identified their victim.

The bandits, known by the alias “Digout”, “Roy”, and “Bucky,” are being sought by police.

The taxi driver allegedly told police that the men whom he met several months ago asked him to park on Alexander Street between Regent Street and North Road. The bandits then exited and a short while after he heard loud explosions that sounded like gunshots and he saw the trio running towards the car.

In his getaway dash at the junction of Camp Street and North Road, a car slammed into his vehicle, causing it to spin and one of the men fell out. In the process, he saw the man run off and he then sped away, dropping off the other two at their Albouystown addresses.

The following day he collected $40,000 and decided to hide in Dairy,West Bank Demerara. The police have since seized the vehicle, which is in police custody as investigations continue.

Ramalho was wearing a large quantity of gold jewellery on the night he was killed.

One eyewitness claims that there was some pulling and tugging between Ramalho and the trio, before he (witness) realised what was going on. There was a gunshot and Ramalho fell to the ground, after which two of the bandits stood over him and relieved him of his valuables.

“I couldn’t believe that is what they do to Rastaman,” the witness reflected.