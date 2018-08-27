Mixed fortunes for Guyana at CRTTF Pre-Cadet c/ships despite Ninvalle’s good showing

GUYANA’s Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships got off to a shaky start on Sunday in The Dominican Republic as the U-13 boys team failed to qualify for the semi-final despite a good showing from Kaysan Ninvalle and Jonathan Van Lange.

Guyana faced the host country’s ‘B’ team in their first match and won 3-2, compliments of fighting performances from Ninvalle and Van Lange.

Ninvalle was the first to compete, clashing with Bo-Teng Ching whom he dispatched in straight sets of 11-2, 11-8 and 11-7 while Van Lange took on the DR’s Yoel Mendoza. Van Lange took the first set 15-13 but Mendoza won the next two at 11-9 and 11-7 before Van Lange came back to even things at 11-5. However, Mendoza took the game 2-3 by winning the final deciding set 17-15.

Guyana’s Krystian Sahadeo then dispatched Anderson Acevedo in straight sets of 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8. Ninvalle then returned to face Mendoza in another 5-set thriller which he surrendered 2-3 in sets of 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11 and 14-16.

With spoils even at 2-2, Van Lange was the savior for Guyana as he defeated DR’s Bo-Ting Ching in sets of 14-12, 11-4, 10-12 and 11-9 to secure victory. The U-13 boys then faced Trinidad and Tobago. They faltered 1-3; Ninvalle once again was first up and soundly thrashed his opponent, Jamaali Mauge 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7.

However, Van Lange, Sahadeo and Ninvalle himself could not stop the Trinidadians who won the next three games consecutively to wrap up things at 3-1.

In their third and final Group 2 game, the Guyanese U-13 team faced Puerto Rico and lost that encounter 3-1. Van Lange lost the first game to Giovanni Centeno in sets of 11-9, 11-13, 11-7, 5-11 and 11-4.

Ninvalle then hauled one back for Guyana in a thrilling 5-setter as he beat John Marrero 9-11, 11-7, 11-6 and 12-10.

Sahadeo surrendered to Jose Nieves 11-5, 11-6 and 11-3 before the latter’s teammate Centeno sealed the deal for Puerto Rico, dispatching Ninvalle in the entertaining decider 11-9, 7-11, 15-13, 9-11 and 11-9.

Guyana’s U-13 team will face Jamaica in the fifth place playoff.

The U-11 Boys team beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 in their first round robin encounter with Colin Wong opening proceedings with a straight set victory (11-8, 11-6 and 11-7) over Bruce Dillon (T&T).

Guyana’s Dhanesh Persaud then dispatched of Gabriel John in a four setter; 10-12, 11-7, 11-4 and 11-9 before his teammate Malachi Moore lost an entertaining five-setter to Trinidad’s Sekel Mc Intosh.

However, Wong bounced back to secure Guyana’s 3-1 victory as he beat Gabriel John in straight sets of 11-8, 11-7 and 11-7.

However, Guyana lost to Jamaica in their second encounter, conceding defeat at 1-3.

Meanwhile, the U-13 Girls failed to register a single win in their group stage matches, losing to Trinidad and Tobago 1-3, Jamaica 1-3 and Puerto Rico 0-3.

The U-11 Girls suffered the same fate, losing to The Dominican Republic’s ‘B’ Team 1-3, Puerto Rico 1-3 and Trinidad and Tobago 2-3.