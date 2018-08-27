Mike’s Pharmacy renews alliance with BCB’s U-15 tournament

FOLLOWING the successful staging of the Berbice Cricket Board inter-club-sponsored Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 limited overs tournament, the company has renewed its sponsorship for a second time.

The alliance with the BCB signals a commitment by the business entity to the development of the sport at the junior level.

Chief Executive Officer of Mike’s Pharmacy, Lakhram Singh, pointed out that his company was pleased with the success of the 2018 tournament, and for that, he decided for the second time in as many years to sponsor same.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster, thanked the sponsors on behalf of the BCB for renewing the sponsorship for 2019.

Foster claimed that the alliance with the pharmaceutical agency is a clear indication that the operations of the BCB are a good example of the administration of the game in Guyana.

He is hoping that the relationship between the two organisations would be long and successful.

Meanwhile, clubs are asked to start preparation for the 2019 tournament. The date of birth cut off point for players will be no earlier than September 1, 2004, according to the BCB.

The Albion Cricket Club Under-15 team are the defending champions after they managed to defend a target of 168 on Saturday last against Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes.