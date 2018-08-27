Lone gunman robs self-employed woman

AN armed gunman robbed a self-employed woman on Saturday at her West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home. The 25-year-old was robbed of almost $100,000.

Reports indicate that the woman operates a business in her yard and at the time of closure, she placed all her money inside a box and was heading inside when she was confronted by the gunman, who pointed the gun at her and demanded that she hand over the money.

The angry but fearful woman complied and later made a report to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

“I don’t know why they don’t make new laws to hang these bandits, if you don’t want to plant the earth or work to make a living, then you should be imprisoned or hanged for making other people’s lives in society uncomfortable. It’s only time until society and people begin to react,” one resident told this publication.