King of the Strip 3 | Team Mohamed’s Cox says more to come from Goliath

– ‘Longer track will bring faster cars’

IT may seem like a quarter-mile beast but the full potential of the Nissan GTR known to the public as Goliath remains to be seen.

The strip record and the unlimited class are some of the things that the undisputed King of the Strip have already chomped up but there is so much more potential, says tuner/mechanic Terrance Cox.

Cox, under whose tenure the GTR set the strip record, explained to Chronicle Sport that they haven’t been able to lay down their power.

“We’re only like 1400hp and we have to wait until third gear till we can put that down. This [goliath] is a 17-1800hp car. So as soon as we get more traction, or more distance to where we can hit fifth gear, we are going from 35 lbs of boost to 50 lbs of boost and it’s going to go and it’s going to pick up big.”

He added, ““Once we can get her [Goliath] into fifth gear, we can lay all the boost in it. We are way down on power right now.”

Cox, who ran the car in exhibition races yesterday due to lack of competition in the unlimited class, believes that once the launch pad and drag strip is completed and maintained, there is bound to be faster cars.

“Once we get a longer track here, we are going to see a lot quicker cars and a lot faster cars,” Cox said.

“We’ve figured out some new stuff. We are getting a little quicker in the car and I think next time I come down here we are going to do some more testing and we are going to have a lot quicker car for sure.”

“I think in the 1000ft, we can keep it down in the low 7’s like the traction compound that we have figured out this weekend, but once we get the quarter and launch strip done, I think we will still be in the 7’s in the full quarter instead of the 1000ft now.”