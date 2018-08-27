Huge win for Demerara Cricket Club

THE Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) on Sunday last whipped the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) by an innings and 126 runs when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall-sponsored first division two-day tournament continued in the Capital City.

The win took DCC to 69 points in Zone ‘A’ and a place in the semifinals of the tournament. Resuming the final day on 281-2, DCC were eventually bowled out for 352, a first innings lead of 238 runs. Tevin Imlach took his overnight 32 to 63.

Off-spinner Nkosi Barker claimed 5-67 as DCC were dismissed an hour before lunch. Barker received support from Wayne Bollers (3-70) and Delon Dalrymple (2-81).

However, Raymond Perez on Saturday stroked an elegant 140, while Trevon Griffith hit 105. Perez’ innings was decorated with 13 fours and seven sixes, while the left-handed Griffith hit 10 fours and six sixes, as the pair added 185 for the first wicket after the hosts bowled out MSC for 114 on day one.

Fast bowler Carlton Jacques (3-10) and leg-spinner Steven Sankar (3-22), orchestrated the MSC batting collapse.

Batting a second time, MSC were bundled out for 112. Alex Rodrigues (39), Carl Human (20), and Stephon Brown (19), were the top scorers.

Spinner Totoram Bishun claimed 4-53.He received support from Steven Sankar (2-19) and Antonio Flett (2-7).

Meanwhile, GNIC leads in Zone ‘B’ with 62 points, while UG (57) and TSC (43) will battle each other in the final round for a place in the semifinals.