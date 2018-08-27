GHB completes development camp for U-19 boys

THE Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) completed its developmental camp for U-19 boys during the August school holidays.

Thirty six boys attended the two-week long camp, which focussed on individual techniques required to execute skills such as elimination, defending, passing and receiving, 2 versus 1, goalkeeping and penalty corners.

This camp is the first step in identifying some of the players who will make up the national junior squad scheduled to commence training shortly for the 2020 Junior Pan American Championships.

The camp participants also took part in a mini tournament on the final day and were treated to lunch, compliments of Antonio’s Grille. The camp was run by National head coach, Robert Fernandes, with the assistance of senior national player, Jamarj Assanah.

At the conclusion of the camp, Coach Fernandes revealed; “I think the camp was a great success. Although some of the players may not have the skills needed at the moment, those things can be learned.

What I did see was an abundance of astonishing athleticism and internally motivated individuals who have exhibited a hunger to become exceptional, those are things you can’t teach people. This makes me very excited to work with this group over the next two years.”

The National Junior boys training squad will be selected shortly, while the junior women’s programme is also scheduled to commence in the near future.