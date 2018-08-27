GAPLF Raw Nationals set for September 9

THE Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) will have their Raw National Championships on Sunday (September 9) at the auditorium of the St. Stanislaus College on Brickdam, Georgetown.

At this competition, the athletes will be lifting with little to no additional equipment during their lifts.

Participating athletes for Flight A are required to be at the venue mentioned for 8:00hrs for the weighing in which will go no later than 9:30hrs, so athletes are urged to be there on time. The competition will begin at 10:00hrs. The entrance fee is $1,000.

Persons who are interested in competing at the Raw Nationals are required to submit their application and pay their fees. The forms and monies can be submitted to executive member, Martin Webster. A screenshot of the filled out registration along with the deposit slip to the GAPLF Bank Account #6552194 will be accepted as well.

There was a change to the date for the competition which was initially scheduled for August 26th, 2018 but due to some unforeseen circumstances the datehad to be pushed back.