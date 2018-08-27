Attractive pricing announced as ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tickets go on sale

CRICKET fans around the world can now book seats to the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018 as ticket sales kicked off yesterday with just over 10 weeks to go for the much-awaited event in the Caribbean.

Fans will be able to watch the world’s best players during the November 9-24 tournament, which will build on the momentum around women’s cricket after the huge success of last year’s ICC Women’s World Cup that saw more people following the women’s game than ever before.

All 23 matches will be broadcast live as reigning world champions the West Indies look to defend their title on home soil. A return to the much-loved traditional cricket atmosphere of the West Indies is at the heart of the event, combining world-class cricket with music, entertainment and culture.

Tickets are priced from just US$3 with the focus on ensuring more people across the Caribbean can enjoy the event and support their world champions.

The group stage matches in Guyana and St Lucia start at just US$3 (or GY $500) and US$4 (or EC$10) respectively. The semi-finals and finals will be played in Antigua with tickets for the semi-finals starting at just US$7 (or EC$20) and the final at US$11 (or EC$30). A combination ticket package for the semis and final is priced at only US$15 (EC$40).

Tickets will be available online at ICC-cricket.com/worldtwenty20 from Noon Eastern Caribbean Time today with the box offices opening in all three host countries on Monday, October 29.

“Tickets going on sale online is an exciting time for everyone involved in organising and hosting this prestigious global event. We have set the prices so that everyone can come out and see the best women’s cricketers in the world play,” said Johnny Grave, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies.

“This is an invitation to the entire Caribbean to buy tickets and support their world champion team. We look forward to welcoming many travelling fans from all over the world to be part of this tournament and enjoy the Caribbean and West Indian hospitality,” Grave said.

“All the matches will offer not just exciting world-class cricket but entertainment with music and cultural components during the breaks between matches. We have designed the ticketing programme to make sure everyone can be involved as we know cricket is a sociable sport that can be enjoyed by everyone in society, and we want to make sure that everyone across all the Caribbean can be involved in this event.”

“This is the first ever stand-alone ICC Women’s World T20 event and there is no better place to host it than in the West Indies with the home team as defending champions,” said ICC Chief Executive David Richardson.

“This event belongs to the Caribbean and its cricket fans. We are working closely with Cricket West Indies, the event team, governments and communities to ensure that it is the most welcoming, open and inclusive global event ever to be staged there, encapsulating everything that is so special about cricket in the region – that unique combination of fantastic cricket, music and entertainment. I’d love to see West Indian cricket fans come out in force to support the world’s best cricketers and watch the world champions defend their title on home soil,” Richardson added.

The first standalone ICC Women’s World T20 event will also see the Decision Review System (DRS) being used for the first time in any ICC World Twenty20 event, ensuring consistency in the use of technology in top world-level events.

The Windies are placed in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are in Group B.

This is the sixth edition of the tournament. Australia have won the title three times while England and the West Indies have won once each. (WICB).