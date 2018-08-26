Region Two minibus operators jump the gun

– raise fares before agreed time

Dear Editor,

THE headline of the Tuesday August 21, 2018 edition of the Stabroek News reads: “$20.00 hike in bus fares from September 1, 2018, Business Ministry announces after pact with operators.”

That may be good news for the operators. And while some commuters may say it is reasonable, others would say it is unreasonable.

There were also letters in the Kaieteur News of Wednesday, August 22, 2018, where not so many good things were said about the quality of the minibus service, particularly the touting aspect that the operators themselves encourage.

In Region Two, that is Pomeroon-Supenaam, the minibuses operating from Anna Regina to Charity have already increased their fares from $200 to $260. This was done about two months ago, a gross, illegal and wicked act. As you exit the buses, the conductors demand that you pay that amount.

There are no fare structures displayed in these buses as required by law, but if the passengers do not pay, they are being verbally abused.

I am not sure if the buses that ply Route 21 Charity-Supenaam have a union that is affiliated to the United Minibus Union, or whether this increase has had the blessing of the competent authority, but for many commuters, it is too steep, unaffordable and unreasonable.

I am expecting the Ministry of Business to investigate and make a statement on this issue, or Mr Eon Andrews, in his capacity of President of the United Minibus Union, (UMU) to also comment on it.

Regards

Archie W. Cordis