LGE education can engender change

Dear Editor

WITH reference to your editorial of August 22, 2018, titled, “LGEs are no less important than general elections”, I’d like to dwell on the second paragraph, which states, “Unfortunately, this has deprived ordinary Guyanese of much-needed and desperately desired informed analysis of what LGEs mean for them, for their families, and their communities.

“Regrettably, some commentators have totally overlooked the importance of issues that will be impacted by local government elections.”

This view, you reasoned in the preceding paragraph, was due to the attention paid to the recent announcement by the Alliance For Change (AFC) political party, an important component of the current coalition government that it had decided to contest the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs) on its own, rather than as part of the coalition.

Editor, what has been quite clear is that your editorial column has been taking the media lead to highlight the very points raised in the above-quoted section of your editorial. In fact, the following pieces have been noted, on their respective publishing dates:

“Working with citizens and their communities” of March 22, 2018; “Pooling human resources for improvement of communities,” which was carried in the Berbice Bulletin, a production of the Department of Public Information of July 07, 2018; “Modernising the local government system” and “Deepening the process of local government” of August 08, 2018.

These opinions, I recall, have sought to explain what local democracy is in terms of allowing citizens at the grass-roots level real opportunities for participation in the decision-making process for their communities, and that it must be able to transcend race and political affiliation, because it is about every community dweller’s welfare.

I do agree that the historical return of local government elections and its repeat, in November, ought to have been a pivotal presentation and discussion point for commentators.

But that is expecting, and asking, too much of a collective that has shown a clear dislike and fear as to what such a change means for real people’s democracy in Guyana.

The truth is that President Granger’s administration has not only delivered on its campaign promise of restoring local democracy, but has ensured its continuation, come November, 2018. He has pulled the political rug from beneath their feet.

Also, his articulated vision of a modern local government structure, has begun to see less central government involvement, with the intention of an autonomous structure of real decision-making at the community level for: the raising of tax initiatives; the delivery of important public services at the local level (which has already begun in some regions); better roads; and cleaner waterways and socio-economic plans for the improvement of communities and the lives of their citizens.

Clearly, these signal the dismantling of the old decrepit order that has for too long stifled community initiative under political domination, as experienced under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic(PPP/C) government with the numerous Interim Management Committees (IMCs).

Editor, without fear of contradiction or favour to any, it is quite obvious that local government is on a trajectory path that is irreversible, and threatens the hegemonistic mechanism of the PPP/C. It is gradually dismantling the latter system that has failed miserably, evidence of which is best seen in the abysmal physical environment of many communities.

However, one has to be also realistic; and this pertains to the psyche of communities and their leaders in accepting change from dependency, in terms of having central government dictate for them, as in the former instance of governance, to a new dispensation where they now have the power to make real decisions for the socio- economic growth and development of their communities.

This can only be reinforced by public education, such as the forum like the one that was recently hosted by the National Council of Local Democratic Organs (NCLDO), and continuous public awareness programmes which must be taken to the communities.

This is in addition to Public Service Announcements, whereby citizens must become aware of the importance of the system of local governance, and their participation in same.

This is not about propaganda, as some detractors and enemies of change would be quick to bleat. Instead, it is about bringing to the attention of communities that the mechanism for change is now in their hands, and that it is their right to exercise their power for the betterment of their communities. Above all, they must be made to understand that local government is not about central government, but about their respective regions, municipalities, and neighbourhood democratic councils, of which they as citizens have become the important players in guiding the decision-making process for betterment. This is the message that must be carried to all the regions and the respective local government organs.

So, to wait for those mentioned “commentators” is to wait for an expected diet of negativism, since for many of them and their known political agendas and allegiance, such change of dismantling the old system of micro-management, means the end of political domination and control.

A clear warning, is that these “commentators” and the reactionary forces they represent, will do everything in their power to stymie change, thereby disrupting progress. Our communities and citizens must realise that such elements do not have their best interests at heart, and must guard against their presence. They must not be allowed to thwart the new, progressive system of local governance.

Sincerely yours

Dillon Goring