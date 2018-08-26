HM dies after car slams into truck

THE Head Mistress, Dorcas Nursery School, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) lost her life in the wee hours of Saturday morning after crashing into the rear of a truck at Good Hope, ECD.

Dead is Carlotta James, 44, of Middle Walk, Buxton, ECD. The 31-year-old truck driver was tested for alcohol but none was in his system.

Reports indicate that while travelling home in her motorcar PHH 67, she was proceeding east along the northern side of the road behind motor lorry GPP 143, when the driver allegedly slowed down and indicated he wanted to turn when the teacher crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

Police responded to the scene and the mother of one was taken by the police vehicle to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Relatives described her as a loving person who took great pride in her work.