Regulating public transportation

RECENT media reports of a call for reform in the public transportation system may have just reopened the debate on this very important issue.

Governments here have resisted controlling the public transportation system, although from time to time it has had to step in to deal with issues of hiking of fares.

It is not unfair to say that the public transportation system in Guyana is in disarray and the safety and comfort of members of the travelling public are at risk. Very early in his presidency, President David Granger had proposed a three-point approach of Enforcement, Education and Engineering to reduce road deaths in Guyana– an epidemic which has caused the deaths of more than 2,000 Guyanese since the start of the millennium. Through such a programme, President Granger said, road accidents and by extension road fatalities can be reduced significantly in Guyana in keeping with national, regional and international commitments made.

He had said that the country must first strengthen its enforcement, stating clearly that “traffic laws must be vigorously enforced.” “The Guyana Police Force has indicated repeatedly that speeding is one of the principal causes of fatal road accidents in this country. There is need for the police to ensure that speeding is reduced by having a more visible presence on our roadways,” he added.

According to President Granger, there is need for more CCTV security cameras to monitor the flow of traffic, not only in Georgetown, but in other “built-up areas” across the country, in addition to the need for more speed guns and breathalysers. Driving under the influence of alcohol is another risk factor, the President pointed out, noting that such an act not only endangers drivers, but other persons utilising the road. As such, he proposed that the sale of alcohol be prohibited at minibus and car parks. “We must move towards prohibiting the sale of intoxicating beverages in or near public transportation terminals, that is, at minibus parks…that is going to help.”

Regulation of the sector is long overdue. Persons have lost their lives, been injured, or suffered mental trauma due to speeding mini-buses, intoxicated, or otherwise ill-suited operators. Should government consider the enactment of such regulation, consideration may be given to making such laws comprehensive and wide-ranging. Thought may be given to including fare structures, safety matters, comfort issues, and other concerns in any contemplated regulatory structure.

Additionally, government may wish to consider means by which necessary discipline may be brought to the sector. Use of standardised clothing or badges may be contemplated, parks should be clearly bounded and solicitation of passengers should be absolutely terminated. Operators of public transportation vehicles have numerous lives in their hands; perhaps, specialised training in safety, customer service, deportment, and applicable regulations should be mandated prior to anyone being allowed, by specific licence, to operate a means of public transport. Of course, no amount of legislation or other regulation would be effective without continuous and strict enforcement; episodic “campaigns” by the Guyana Police Force are not only inadequate, but entirely ineffectual. As such, unremitting enforcement of laws, unrelenting prosecution of offenders, and meaningfully deterrent punishments should also be central to any such undertaking by government.

Passengers will attest to the fact that the use of public transportation is a nightmare which they endure regularly, because they have no choice. Users of mini-buses are subjected to unsafe levels of noise or music, the latter which is often of a lewd or offensive nature. Passengers are frequently abused by operators if they object to the onslaught of noise, overloading, use of vulgar language by operators, speeding, and other uncomfortable or unsafe practices or behaviours.

Users of hire cars say that they are often victims of the same conditions. Passengers who travel by water taxis are regularly subjected to verbal abuse, arbitrarily increased fares, unsafe practices by operators and other forms of discomfort. Those concerns have been expressed in letters to the editor in various newspapers. Commuters have complained that they must often travel in vehicles being operated by visibly intoxicated or otherwise impaired operators, particularly at night, again, because there is no alternative.

The recent call by delegates, therefore, clearly has merit, and is deserving of serious and urgent consideration by government.