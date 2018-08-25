He’s back!

– and looking hale and hearty

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo returned to Guyana on Friday looking hale and hearty after his trip on personal business to the United States of America and Canada.

The Prime Minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that while overseas, doctors certified that he is in excellent health after undergoing triple-heart bypass surgery six months ago.

He was accompanied on his trip by his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo.

During his absence, the functions of his office were carried out initially by Vice-President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, and later by Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.