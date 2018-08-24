Sonia Noel launches cover of fifth book

LOCAL fashion designer turned author, Dr Sonia Noel launched the cover of her new book ‘Motherhood- The Mountains and the Valleys’ as a gift to herself for her 47th birthday. The publication is her fifth book and will include stories based on the highs and lows of motherhood and valuable lessons learnt. Sonia’s eldest daughter Mariska Jordan Fiedtkou who has a six-year-old son will be contributing a chapter to this new book. Her mother Claudia John will also be sharing her story in the book.

Sonia recently concluded a successful 14-city Motivational Mission and Book Tour in the US which in New York at the Guyana Consulate in Manhattan where all four of her books were presented. Living with Intention, Beyond the Runway and the two anthologies Women Across Borders –With a mission and Fulfilling Purpose.

The second stop was New Jersey where Jacqui Phillips who is a celebrity makeup artist and one of the co-authors of WOMEN ACROSS BORDERS hosted that leg of the event. The other cities that followed were Cambridge, Malden and Boston. Cambridge Mayor Marc C. Mc Govern spoke at the event and presented the new author with a Proclamation

The House of Representative and State Senate also presented citations to the Guyanese Philanthropist. Connecticut and Washington followed. Guyana’s Ambassador to Washington Dr Riyad Insanally made the embassy available for this function. The attendees were from Bahamas, Jamaica, St Kitts, St Vincent, St Lucia, Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua, Grenada, Suriname, Dominican Republic, Africa, USA and of course Guyana.

Sonia was invited by Weslyn Kirton to make a presentation on Capitol Hill on the importance of the creative sector to the Caribbean. Dr Desiree De Florimonte who is one of the co-authors from WOMEN ACROSS BORDERS read from her chapter. Veteran journalist Francis Quamina Farrier and businessman Gerry Gouveia delivered brief remarks and congratulated Sonia on her ability to never give up. Ambassador Insanally commended the author on her achievements and encouraged her to keep inspiring. The second round in New York was the Queens Literary Festival and Book Fair.

Sonia Noel not only showcased her books but also made a presentation on her literary journey. From NY to Philly, Tennessee, Mississippi, New Orleans and Atlanta. Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando were the last three cities. Guyana’s Honorary Consul to Florida,Ram Alli was present and welcomed the invitees and encouraged each of them to purchase a book. He was instrumental in making the events in Florida a success.

Fashion was also a feature on the tour and the collection was shot on the beach by photographer Tamalee Lynkeechow. The positive energies permeated the air at every event on some occasions the books were sold.Persons were taken aback that she wrote four books in four months and just entered the literary arena. Sonia did a number of TV, Radio and News Paper interviews as promotion for her books. She is now back home and jumped right back to her Mastermind and Confidence Becomes You classes. She is living with intention and living true to the first sentence of the book. Determination, Faith, Focus, Self –Discipline and consistency can really make anything a reality.