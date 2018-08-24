MAC Fest was the start of something positive

Organisers invited to host ‘The Recap’ on UG Campus

TODAY, the organisers of the Music Art and Culture festival (M.A.C Fest) which was held for the first time last Saturday at the Pan African Gardens, Merriman’s Mall, will be bringing the festival’s art and creativity to the campus of the University of Guyana following an invitation from the University of Guyana Students’ Society.

Last week’s event was a mixture of good vibes, inspiring art and conscious music which featured a day of vending from various local artists followed by an evening of musical performances. Chairman of MAC, Sa-Ra told The Buzz that, “The #MACFest2018 was the beginning to a community initiative that developed a stronger connection and more support in providing resources for creatives to aid in financial stability. Though not all things went as planned, it was well received by those in attendance and the creatives who showcased their creations for sale in our Vendor Village,” he said. “[We received] not one complaint or bad review. In fact, persons have already committed to being in attendance next year. The highlight is growing with the creatives

and making the process easier for the ones to come. We’ve further featured those who are designers/jewellery makers on our site (www.MusicArtCultureFest.com/vendorvillage) for added annual promotion. The next will be for the artistes, who will get further distribution via the Foundation subsidiary production company, Morocco & Co. (www.MCO.Global). The proof of the progress is evident with our recent partnership with the University of Guyana to have a Recap of the M.A.C Fest on campus [today] during UGSS Orientation Week event.

In less than a week and it’s going places. To say the least, MAC Fest 2019 is in motion.”

At a press conference on August 11, Sa-Ra told the media that the event was really a means of creating a space for cultural talent to thrive, while refocusing the public’s attention on local artistes.

“The primary aim is to shed light on Guyana’s creativity… as we see the media is heavily concentrated on the promotion of outside entertainers and that is nothing wrong but there is no infrastructure for culture in Guyana,” he said.

Now, prospective and returning students of UG will get a chance to receive those good vibes at today’s event. M.A.C Fest The Recap will have a Lifestyle Exhibition Market Day starting from 14:00hrs-16:00hrs followed by ‘Lime and Vibes’ from 17:00hrs – 20:00hrs in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT).