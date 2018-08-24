Buzzing this Weekend

There’s a lot to do this weekend as the summer begins to wind down. So get out there and have some fun! Don’t be cooped up at home

Today

The Music, Art and Culture (M.A.C) Festival is hosting The Recap on the UG Campus from 13:00hrs. If you missed it last week at the Merriman’s Mall, head up to UG to witness cool vibes, creative art and lots and lots of culture.

It’s Cocktails and Beer Happy Hour at 704 Sports Bar from 19:00hrs-20:00hrs, so head down and cash in on 50 per cent off your next drink!

Tomorrow

Get ready for the Next Epic Party! Pulse Entertainment presents “Taboo: Summer Fling” at The Strip, Giftland Mall. Discover your forbidden fun. Bottle specials all night. Music by DJ Ryan and DJ Shizzle. Girls FREE before 21:00hrs. Admission: $2,000 (before 23:00hrs)

Dragon Tours presents an Essequibo/Mazaruni River Tour. Get to visit Fort Island, Sloth Island, Bartica, the Baracara Falls and Fort Kyk-over-al, all in one day. Tickets: $12,000

Sunday

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports in collaboration with Tropical Shipping presents “King of the Strip 3” International Drag at the South Dakota Circuit. Come out to see competitors from Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Barbados will go head to head with the Guyanese for the bragging rights of being the King of the Strip. Admission: $1,000 (Adults), $500 (Children)

Experience Guyana presents “Netflix and Chill: Date Night, Dinner and a Movie” at the Jerk Pit Restaurant and Bar at 76 Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Showing will be “Overboard” starring Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria. Admission: $2,500 (admits two and includes dinner, movie and wine