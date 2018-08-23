Prayer, piety and charity mark Qurbani festival

MUSLIMS countrywide joined their brothers and sisters the world over in celebrating Eid-ul-Adha known as “Qurbani,” on Wednesday, one of the two most important festivals on the Islamic calendar.

The occasion marked the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son at God’s command.

Eid-ul-Adha, which in Arabic literally means the “Festival of the sacrifice”, is marked by the slaughter of animals such as bulls, sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and donated to the less fortunate.

Muslims traditionally greet each other on the day by wishing one another “Eid Mubarak” (Blessed Eid).

The three-day Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Adha began with special prayers at 06:30 hrs. Eid-ul-Adha also marks the completion of the pilgrimage to Mecca by Muslims.

Later in the day, Muslims used the opportunity to visit family and friends and to give gifts and money. Additionally, some believers set aside certain amounts of money to prepare food and to buy clothes for those who are in need.

Reflecting on the message of the festival, Meten-Meer-Zorg Masjid Imam Halim Khan, who was assisting in the distribution of beef at the mosque, said it is an occasion in which Muslims everywhere are encouraged to make sacrifices for the spiritual, moral, social and economic upliftment of themselves and mankind.

He explained that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zul-Haj and commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God’s command, before God then intervened through his angel and instructed that a sheep be sacrificed instead.

Khan said in remembrance of Ibrahim’s obedience, Muslims offer a sacrifice, usually in the form of a bull, on the day of the celebration.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is often divided into three parts.

The family retains one third; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.

Deputy Imaam of the Queenstown Masjid Omar Haniff noted that the meat is a representation of the sacrifices that must be given up and it also signifies Muslims’ attempts to eradicate their vices.

With this sacrifice comes the ushering in of benevolence, kindness and other good qualities and it is for that reason, the meat is divided into three portions.

According to committee member of the Kitty Masjid Don Rahim, a special prayer was offered at 06:30hrs and the day started with the distribution of beef as several bulls were slaughtered.

Representatives of the Georgetown abattoir came to inspect the meat to ensure that it was healthy for consumption, while members of the public came to receive the blessed charity.