Man seeks justice after alleged assault by employer

A 30-year-old labourer of Middle Walk, Friendship Village, East

Berbice-Corentyne is seeking justice after he was struck on his face and head

with an iron bar and left on the roadside in an unconscious state,

allegedly at the hands of his employer.

Nandkumar Heeram, called “Ravi”, 30, said the incident occurred on

Saturday evening whilst he was making his way home from a wake a

short distance away. The perpetrator is said to be Heeram’s employer and also a relative.

Heeram explained that at approximately 20:30hrs, he was returning home

after attending a wake when he was suddenly attacked.

“I was walking to come home to watch a piece cricket when

he [the employer] come up to me and lash me with an iron bar, but I didn’t

expect him to do something like that, cause me and he ain’t get

issues. When I get the knock I get blackout, when I catch myself was

the next day in the hospital. My nose was fractured and me get a bust

to meh head.”

He is still seeking answers as to what may have led the man with whom he

has been working for a little over a year, on and off.

Despite being released a little after noon on Monday, he is

unable to work due to his injuries and would get constant headaches.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim, Parbattie Seechun, 50, is calling

on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident, since the

attacker is said to be walking freely.

She said on the night in question, she received a telephone call that

her son was involved in an accident, since his body was found lifeless

on the side of the road.

“I rush out when me hear, when I see was bare blood all over he face

and he bleeding heavy from the nose and mouth, so me and other family

hurry and take he to the hospital. Sunday when he catch he self then

he say what happen,” she recalled.

The man, who was picked up in an unconscious state was taken to the

Port Mourant Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the New

Amsterdam Hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose and

lacerations to his head.

On the way to the hospital, Seechun said they stopped at the Whim

Police Station and informed ranks of the situation and then on Sunday

after Heeram regained consciousness she returned to notify ranks of

the new developments.

She further stated that she went a second time on Sunday after still seeing

the suspect around the village. Eventually, the police showed up late

Sunday evening and took the suspect with them. The family breathed a

sigh of relief, but were shocked to see the man again walking freely

around the village early Monday morning.

“That not fair man, my son and he nah had no fight or anything and he

gonna beat he up and deh free while he in pain and can’t work?

They [police] need to do something or charge he,” Seechum pleaded.

When contacted, a police source confirmed that an investigation into

the matter is in progress and could not comment further at this time.