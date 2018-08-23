Man seeks justice after alleged assault by employer

A 30-year-old labourer of Middle Walk, Friendship Village, East
Berbice-Corentyne is seeking justice after he was struck on his face and head
with an iron bar and left on the roadside in an unconscious state,
allegedly at the hands of his employer.
Nandkumar Heeram, called “Ravi”, 30, said the incident occurred on
Saturday evening whilst he was making his way home from a wake a
short distance away. The perpetrator is said to be Heeram’s employer and also a relative.
Heeram explained that at approximately 20:30hrs, he was returning home
after attending a wake when he was suddenly attacked.
“I was walking to come home to watch a piece cricket when
he [the employer] come up to me and lash me with an iron bar, but I didn’t
expect him to do something like that, cause me and he ain’t get
issues. When I get the knock I get blackout, when I catch myself was
the next day in the hospital. My nose was fractured and me get a bust
to meh head.”
He is still seeking answers as to what may have led the man with whom he
has been working for a little over a year, on and off.
Despite being released a little after noon on Monday, he is
unable to work due to his injuries and would get constant headaches.
Meanwhile, the mother of the victim, Parbattie Seechun, 50, is calling
on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident, since the
attacker is said to be walking freely.
She said on the night in question, she received a telephone call that
her son was involved in an accident, since his body was found lifeless
on the side of the road.
“I rush out when me hear, when I see was bare blood all over he face
and he bleeding heavy from the nose and mouth, so me and other family
hurry and take he to the hospital. Sunday when he catch he self then
he say what happen,” she recalled.
The man, who was picked up in an unconscious state was taken to the
Port Mourant Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the New
Amsterdam Hospital where he was treated for a fractured nose and
lacerations to his head.
On the way to the hospital, Seechun said they stopped at the Whim
Police Station and informed ranks of the situation and then on Sunday
after Heeram regained consciousness she returned to notify ranks of
the new developments.
She further stated that she went a second time on Sunday after still seeing
the suspect around the village. Eventually, the police showed up late
Sunday evening and took the suspect with them. The family breathed a
sigh of relief, but were shocked to see the man again walking freely
around the village early Monday morning.
“That not fair man, my son and he nah had no fight or anything and he
gonna beat he up and deh free while he in pain and can’t work?
They [police] need to do something or charge he,” Seechum pleaded.
When contacted, a police source confirmed that an investigation into
the matter is in progress and could not comment further at this time.