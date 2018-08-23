Let good conscience prevail

THE section of Merriman Mall, which stretches from Vlissengen Road going West to the western boundary of Albert Street, and bordered by Church Street to the north and North Road to the south, can be described as a peep into the window of what a garden city should be.

In fact, this section of the city has been transformed from a weed-strewn environment, with weed-choked canals, to beautiful scenery of green, with flowers and shrubs around the immediate swathe of the mall that are given special attention. Only a few days ago, workmen could have been seen repainting the lower part of the trees, as is now customary, around that section of the mall, as well as the poles that line the northern and southern borders. Also being cropped and manicured are the grass reserves/ parapet on both sides, to make for a complete, daily enhanced environment which is once again pleasing to the eyes.

The succeeding block, west, a children’s play park, is now a welcome sight, with its colourful benches for seating parents and children who wish to enjoy an outdoor afternoon of fun and play, especially on weekends and holidays.

In other sections of the city, maintenance work is ongoing, which when completed will no doubt add to the environment. But the examples above should be replicated especially in the other parts of the city, on a regular basis; particularly the clearing of canals and other secondary waterways. For they all lend to the aesthetical value, apart from creating a wholesome and positive ambience, and at the same time, impacting on the mental and physical well-being of citizens. In other words, our capital can look better, gradually returning to that coveted place of a Garden City.

The recent statement by the town clerk, on the astronomical debt of “big city businesses” to the tune of $4B owed in property taxes, explains greatly the difficulty in the municipality not being able to effectively supply the vital services, not only for daily necessary maintenance, inclusive of mandatory sanitation works, but also to undertake enhancement initiatives. Though he did not indicate, this huge sum would be apart from that which is due from non-business dwellings, such as domestic residences, since the latter was last reported to have an also huge debt on its page.

As citizens, there has to be genuine realisation, acceptance, and understanding of the fact that our capital city needs more finances for its daily programmes and that such can only come from those who are obligated to fulfil their civic duty. This cannot be done by other citizens from another municipality, except by those with residences and businesses in Georgetown.

And if one is to be guided by the town clerk’s further statements, his city’s financial crisis is compounded by what he has alleged is the “judicial sloth” which according to him, “serves as a disincentive to actually collect money.” In explaining this aspect, he cited the very lengthy process of time taken before “a judgement”, concluding that “…we are in a vicious circle.”

Since timely court proceedings are vital for dealing with such matters, and also given the long list of defaulters, coupled with the dire financial circumstances of City Hall, consideration should be given to a special municipal court, established to hear the specific cases as per action by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) against defaulters. Such a judicial component, we reason, can best be able to adjudicate on the matters of defaulting taxpayers in a timely manner. Already in the magistrate’s court there is provision for timely discharge of municipal matters. In fact, the Commercial Court housed in the High Court was established in 2006 and presided over by Justice Rishi Persaud, dealt with the large number of indebted persons to a commercial entity.

Through the passage of time, we have acknowledged in prior editorials on the challenges which confront the city authorities, which we opined would have to be addressed by its internal managers. There have also been calls for an audit, which should be done for clarification of doubts as to the management of this important city body. The bottom line is that no city, anywhere, can perform its statutory functions with the kind of financial balance sheet, due to those who continue to not honour their financial obligations. Where else can such gross recalcitrance occur, without resulting in the very problems which the municipality of Georgetown continues to encounter? As citizens, let good conscience prevail. All are obligated to help the city to regain its past glory. Only the citizens of Georgetown can make this happen.