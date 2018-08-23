‘Hinterland Boxing Championship’ to kick off in the near future

ORLAND ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers, who was appointed to overlook the development of Boxing in the hinterland by Minister of Social Cohesion, with Responsibility for Youth, Culture and Sport, Dr George Norton; is pushing to keep youths meaningfully occupied through the sport.

Rogers recently formed a gym in Wakapao, Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam. It has 30 members from the four neighbouring areas of Curemeru, Mora, Myrie and Massarie.

Other gyms formed by Rogers are Region One’s Moruca Power Right Boxing Gym, Region Seven’s Bartica Blazing Gym, Region Eight’s Hands in the Glove Gym and Region Nine’s Savannah Boxing Gym in Lethem.

Meanwhile, these youths will be participating in an inaugural ‘Hinterland Boxing Championship’ scheduled for the near future.

The champions from that tournament will go on to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Schoolboys Boxing Championships.

Rogers has repeatedly expressed his appreciation to Minister Norton, Director of Sport Christopher Jones and president of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, for fully supporting the venture.

His next tour will be to Kwakwani in Region 10 and other remote areas such as Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Leguan, Wakenaam, Charity and Annai.

Rogers’ first gym was formed in Victory Valley in Linden. Many members have participated in international competitions, many times returning home as champions.