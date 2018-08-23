Conductor stabbed during fight over passenger

A POPULAR minibus conductor was stabbed after an alleged confrontation with a route 31 minibus driver on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 10:00hrs after the driver and conductor got into an argument over a passenger- a norm on the Stabroek Market bus

park.

The conductor, whose nickname was given as Andrew Blacks, was allegedly taking a passenger to a bus which he operators when the suspect tried to pull the passenger away. A relative of the conductor said the driver stabbed Blacks several times until he collapsed. Blacks was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was admitted.

According to the conductor’s relative, the driver was apprehended by police. Police sources confirmed that the driver was assisting with the investigation. On Monday, government agreed to a $20 increase in bus fares but as part of the agreement, the United Minibus Union has to develop a Code of Conduct.

Some of those malpractices which the Code of Conduct will discourage are: busses which operate on ‘hot plate’, overloading, touts tugging at passengers, and police officers who ignore these actions and more on a daily basis.

UMU President Eon Andrew, told the Guyana Chronicle that the fare increase will be based on the most recent fare structure agreed by the government, which should be published soon for clarity. Both parties agreed on the need for an established Code of Conduct for minibus operators, and that engagements in this regard will continue.

Andrews said that future engagements with the government could include hospitality training for conductors, prior to their being allowed to uplift their conductors’ licence; guidelines on mode of dress; seating rules; and fare structure display.