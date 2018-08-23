A message from the ERC on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha

AS our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, enshrined as a national holiday in Guyana, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) takes this opportunity to extend warmest greetings to them and to other Guyanese across our nation and those based overseas. We embrace all Guyanese with the salutation “Eid Mubarak”.

The message of Eid-ul-Adha has a positive impact for all humanity as it underscores the qualities of humility, obedience to God and of the selfless sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. These are pertinent traits in the quest for the realization of peace, brotherhood and togetherness.

The ERC therefore urges all to reflect on the significance of this occasion and to work towards heeding its universal message which is most beneficial to the advancement of all humanity.

To achieve a particular goal, it would take commitment, hard work and sacrifice. As we work together as a nation to achieve the goal of national harmony and good relations, it will necessitate all to recommit to this effort for the good of our nation so that our motto of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” can be truly observed. The commitment to the cause, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, signified through the observance of Eid-ul-Adha, remains a beacon of inspiration to guide and motivate each and every one of us in this crucial endeavour of building and promoting national harmony.

Eid Mubarak from the ERC.