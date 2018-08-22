Tremor shakes Guyana once again

A tremor , which appeared to be an aftershock of Tuesday’s earthquake which rattled the northern coast of Venezuela, was felt in parts of Guyanaon Wednesday morning , including on the Coastland and as far as Bartica.

The tremor was was felt around 09:30hrs and reporters attached to this newspapers at Linden , Bartica and on the Essequibo Coast noted the tremor last for several seconds , shorter than Tuesday’s. Residents of Mabaruma in the North West District also reported the geological occurrence.

The University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Unit measured the earthquake on Tuesday at 6.8 at a depth of 73 kilometres, but the magnitude was later upgraded to 7.0 by the United States Geological Survey.

The position of the earthquake in Venezuela was placed at 55 kilometres east southeast of Carúpano, 95 km northeast of Maturín, and 131km southeast of Porlamar.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lieutenant Colonel ,Kester Craig told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that the Hydrometeorological Service was closely monitoring the situation.

In the event of an earthquake, Craig issued a few precautions. “For earthquakes, there is a whole list of precautions that you can take, but if you are indoors, you need to drop down to the ground take cover and get under a sturdy table or piece of furniture and hold on until the shaking stops. Stay away from glass windows, do not use the doorways. So I have a whole list of precautions on my Facebook page,” he said.

Many persons in Guyana and sections of the southern Caribbean reported that the tremor was the largest they experienced.