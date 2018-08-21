No serious attempt to discuss cash transfer proposal

Dear Editor,

THE Working People’s Alliance (WPA) notes the flurry of responses in the media to its proposal to use part of Guyana’s imminent oil revenues as cash transfers to households.

While we welcome the public commentary, we are somewhat disappointed that there has not been any attempt at serious discussion of the proposal. Very few of the responses have sought to discuss its merits and demerits within the context and in the spirit in which it was made. To the contrary, most of them have come in the form of unrelated criticisms of the WPA, and attacks on the ability and capacity of the average Guyanese to manage money.

WPA calls for an informed, rational and serious discussion on what is to be done with the expected oil revenues. Such a discussion should involve Guyanese in their communities and at their workplaces and should be grounded in a desire to lift the standard of living of all, but most importantly the poor and the powerless.

WPA is the least bothered about criticisms of, and attacks on the party—that is to be expected in a political culture that privileges invective over reason. This will not be the last instance of the messenger being assassinated as a substitute for informed debate and discussion. In his haste to attack the WPA, one government minister went as far as denigrating “intellectuals” and “bright people” at a moment when the president is urging the youth to go to school, and in a week when the country welcomes the CSEC and CAPE exam results.

WPA takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to an educated citizenry, and feels honoured to be a party that is an example of, and an inspiration for intellectualism and education excellence. Our party has never been in the business of hiring ghost-writers to craft our releases and letters to the press. Any statement appearing over the name of the WPA or its leaders comes from self- generated ideas and written by the authors themselves. We know who the ghost-writers are, and we urge them to stop hiding behind the gullible and come out into the open in their own image and name.

The same minister launched an attack on WPA co-leaders, Drs. Roopnarine and Thomas and in the process sought to hold the WPA responsible for what he sees as the shortcomings of the government. He joins the PPP leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, in labeling the cash-transfer proposal a gimmick aimed at getting votes. We wonder which party or coalition of parties he thinks will benefit from this so-called gimmick? WPA is forced to invoke the old saying— “if you have nothing proper to say, shut your mouth.”

Regards,

Working People’s Alliance