Former cadet office arrested for assaulting, threatening to shoot wife

MONTHS after former police cadet office Franz Paul was freed of shooting then 15-year-old Alex Griffith, during a game of Russian roulette over four years ago, he was on Monday arrested and taken into police custody for assaulting and threatening to shoot his reputed wife.

It is alleged that the former cop assaulted and threatened his reputed wife, Racquel Ceres, who with the assistance of a neighbour was able to fight off Paul and relieve him of his gun.

Reports indicated that acting on information received and with a sense of urgency, a superintendent from the Ruimveldt Police Station responded promptly and proceeded to a house at Second Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown after a report was made about the threats and assault.

The officer summoned a patrol to escort the three persons who were involved in the altercation to the police station. However, Paul who said he was injured in the scuffle was arrested at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he went to seek medical attention.

The superintendent subsequently returned to the scene following reports that a weapon was used during the confrontation. Upon checking in a track of heavy vegetation, an illegal

Taurus .32 pistol with one magazine and 13 live .32 rounds were found.

According to reports, it is residents who informed the police that the former policeman’s firearm was hidden in the thick bushes by his fiancé and a “junkie.”

Paul, formerly of Lot 189 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, was on trial for almost four years over the shooting of the teenager which occurred on April 30th, 2014,in Georgetown. He was charged two months after the shooting.

During one of the many hearings, it was indicated to the presiding Magistrate Fabayo Azore, that based upon advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the charge would be withdrawn.

The advice by the DPP came subsequent to an agreement between Paul and Griffith, with the former lawman agreeing to pay the teen a total sum of $2 million over a period of time.