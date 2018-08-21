Elderly man killed in boat collision

SEVENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Allan Handy aka `Saga’ of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River in Region Two, died on Sunday during a boat collision in the Pomeroon River.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the incident occurred around 16:00 hours on Sunday, in the vicinity of Grant Good Intent.

Information revealed that the deceased left his son’s home in a wooden boat and was heading to his home, when another boat powered by a 90HP engine and owned by the

Love and Faith Ministries Church, unfortunately came into his path.

The captain of the boat said that he felt something strange hit his boat and immediately slowed down. He further said that as he turned he noticed the elderly man in the water and his boat was damaged. The captain immediately raised an alarm and persons around the area came to the man’s rescue. However, the pensioner had already disappeared in the water.

A search was launched and the man’s body was recovered. The captain of the boat belonging to the Love and Faith Ministries was remorseful over the entire situation. He claimed that he did not see the elderly man’s craft in front of him.

Handy’s body is currently at the Suddie mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, while the captain of the boat is in police custody assisting with the investigations.