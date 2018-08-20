Water the flowers and watch them grow

IN order for children to benefit from the simple basics of life, it is imperative for parents to instil positive traits in them from very young. When children are around 18 months to two years old, they are very open and they like to take part in most things that are going on around them. This is a good time for parents to encourage them to help with keeping themselves, their home and their environment clean. It is never too early to learn and at this age, they are usually eager participants.

If they drop garbage, they should be told to pick it up and put it in the bin, if they spill something on their clothes, they should be given a tissue or rag and encouraged to do their best at cleaning it off and if an adult, or family member is cleaning, dusting and/or sweeping, the child should be given a cloth or small broom and encouraged to work alongside their family members.

Of course, the young child may not do a good job to begin with, but in time they will get better. They will also grow with the idea that they need to contribute to their own well-being and the work that needs to be done in the household. They will realise, if they do not do the work, then someone else will have to do it; therefore it is as much their responsibility to: e.g. wash the wares, sweep the yard, pick up clothes, turn off a light and empty the garbage, etc., as it is the adults in the household. This sense of responsibility begins with the way that the adults in the home connect with and nurture the child or children in their midst.

Some parents have the habit of doing most things for their children when they are very young and simply continue in the role as the child grows older. But children who are disallowed the opportunity to learn housework or how to clean up after themselves, can come across all types of problems later on in life. When the child reaches pre-adolescence, the parents or caregivers will find it very hard to get the child to do anything remotely connected to housework, even keeping their own space or room tidy might be a constant battle or problem.

It is very difficult to instil this sense of responsibility when the child is older (11 -13 years old). By this time, some children may have developed an attitude of resentment towards being asked to do anything. They might ‘long out their mouths’ or get upset when asked: even if it is something in their best interest, or they might not do a good job and the parent might still have to finish the work his/herself. Because of this ‘disconnect’ between adult and child, some parents don’t bother to ask: they’d rather do whatever needs to be done, than deal with their child’s attitude towards housework. Of course, some children know this and play upon the fact that the more ‘attitude’ they display, the less they will be asked.

When things get to this stage, any voluntary assistance from the child may be seen by them as a type of ‘favour,’ rather than a wholesome, willing contribution to their family’s livelihood or well-being. It is harder for children with this type of mindset to share accommodation with their peers, unless they are given strict ground rules, to which they make an effort to adhere. Although it shouldn’t have to be an effort, it should be something that comes naturally, but this can only be natural, if it is instilled, displayed, adopted and/or nurtured from a young age.

Young people who grow in households where they are taught to clear up after themselves, help with the chores and keep their homes and environment tidy, tend to collaborate with their co-workers better when they are older and enter the world of work. They usually have the ability to complete tasks in a timely manner and ensure that they pull their weight in a productive and constructive way. It is strange to believe that by giving a young child a small responsibility at the age of two, that you could actually contribute to their projected successful outcome in an area of his/her life, but this is a small example of the type of influence parents have over their children’s future. Children are like flowers, tend to them well and watch them flourish.

