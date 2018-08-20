Vera’s Finally dominant at Guyana Cup 2018

– Ross named Champion Jockey

VERA’s Finally of Jumbo Jet Racing Stable was dominant in the feature event of the 12th Annual Guyana Cup–organized by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee– on Sunday, bagging the winning purse of $2 Million in the 1600M ‘C’ Class and Lower event.

The return of horse racing to the Rising Sun Turf Club saw patrons, fans and enthusiasts turn out in their numbers to witness a packed-day of thrilling action.

Ridden by ‘Champion Jockey’ Colin Ross, Vera’s Finally led throughout the race at the Rising Sun Turf Club in West Berbice. Cheered on by a large and vociferous crowd, Vera’s could do no wrong as TNT of Nand Persaud Racing Stables and Goodwill Boy could only settle for second and third respectively. The second place prize was $1 Million while the third place fetched $500,000.

Earlier in the day, proceedings got off to a punctual start at 12:00hrs sharp with the first race being the ‘L’ Class Fillies and Mares Only. The winner of that race was Miss Anjalie while Awesome Cash and Puppy Tail came in second and third, in that order.

Meanwhile, in the ‘L’ Class Colts and Gelding Only race, Red Region took top honours over Plane Land (second) and Catch A Glimpse who finished third.

In the G1 and Lower category, Storm Bird, ridden by Clifton Ross took the winner’s purse while Keep On Swinging and Red Rocket settled for second and third respectively.

Miss Olympic turned in a top performance to win the J3 and Lower race with Pick A Chu coming in second while Stanley took third place.

In the race for 2-year-old Guyana bred horses, Is He Perfect took top spot ahead of Princess Tasha and Ebony, in that order.

Isn’t She Charming took first place in the H2 and Lower race while Gypsy Princess took second and Ready to Romance placed third.

In the L Class and Lower race, Gold Again took first place, beating out Cash Jet (second) and Prince D who settled for third place.

The race for three-year-old Guyana bred horses was won by Not This Time while Perfect Return finished second and The Final Line placed third.

In the last race of the day, ‘I’ Class and Lower, the crowd was well entertained as Miss Olympic crossed the finish line in first place while Not This Time took second and Party Time third place.

Ross took the ‘Champion Jockey’ award while Fazal Habibulla was adjudged the best trainer. The champion stable was the Singh’s Racing Stable, while the champion horse was Storm Bird.

The Guyana Cup 2018 saw over $15 million up for grabs along with trophies and other prizes. Among the sponsors on board were Banks DIH, B.M Soat Auto Sales, KGM Security, Palm Court, Trophy Stall, Pegasus Hotel (Guyana), Gizmos and Gadgets and Hand-in-Hand Insurance, among others.