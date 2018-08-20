Ramdhani is CAREBACO Under-19 Junior Champion

PRIYANNA Ramdhani is now the Badminton World Federation (BWF) CAREBACO Under-19 Junior Champion after winning both the Girls Singles and Girls Doubles finals along with two gold medals on Saturday in front of a large crowd.

This is the first time a Guyanese player have ever won the International Championships and the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) said that they are extremely happy that young Ramdhani has made history, being just 16 years old.

The evening started out for the Guyanese player with the Girls Singles final when she defeated the number one seeded player in the tournament– Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad & Tobago– in sets of 21-10 and 21-4 to take the BWF CAREBACO 2018 Girls Singles Championships.

She then went on later in the evening playing in the Girls Doubles Final with DeBoulet of Trinidad & Tobago to defeat Suriname’s pair of Imani Mangroe and Faith Sariman in sets of 21-13 and 21-17.

In a release to the media, the GBA noted that they are ‘extremely delighted with results in the BWF Under-19 Championships and congratulates the players that represented us and played their best’.

The BWF CAREBACO Senior International Championships which will also be held in Suriname starts today and the players taking part are: NARAYAN RAMDHANI, JONATHAN MANGRA, DARRELL CARPENAY, AKILI HAYNES, TYRESE JEFFREY and PRIYANNA RAMDHANI