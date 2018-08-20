Panday looking to bigger things for KOTS 3.

DEFENDING nine-second champion Raj Panday believes that records will tumble, come Sunday when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) hosts its third installment of the King of the Strip meet.

The club has invested in the construction and installation of a launch-pad ahead of Sunday’s event and one competitor believes that records are going to tumble.

“It’s going to help us put down a lot more power while giving us more control. Overall, it will improve drag time and I expect the strip record to be crushed come next week Sunday,” he told the media.

Panday, who drives a Toyota Alteeza, was unstoppable as he picked up that title but has his eyes set on a bigger prize– the team Mohamed’s GTRs

He noted that he is also wary of the Toyota Caldina of Damian Persaud who copped the 10-seconds title last time with the youngster expected to improver this time around.

The KOTS 3 will see competitors from Suriname and Guyana from 09:00hrs on Sunday. Admission to the venue will cost $1,000 for adults and $500 for children.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa McAl, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court and Trans Pacific Auto Spares