THERE has been much emphasis by the APNU+AFC government on conservation efforts. In fact, even before assuming office, the coalition had expressed a philosophy of environmental conservation, prudent fiscal management, and self-sustainability. More recently, government has iterated that commitment in reference to responsible management of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), so that future generations may benefit from our resources.

Many would agree that such a policy direction is logically sound and rational. That having been said, no democratic government can succeed in any venture without the cooperation, support, and active participation of the general population. While we may applaud the administration’s efforts, we too as citizens, have a vital part to play because, the fact is, conservation begins at home.

The opposite and enemy of conservation is wastage. Every time we throw away a banana because it has a little bruise, we are wasting food. Every time we needlessly leave the lights on throughout the day, we are wasting electricity. And, each time we brush our teeth while leaving the water running down the drain, we are wasting precious water. Wastage has costs, and it is we, the consumers, who ultimately pay those costs.

According to a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, 33 percent of food produced globally is wasted. Guyanese, the FAO says, waste 30 percent of our food. The FAO cited specific examples: 34 percent of tomatoes, and 30 percent of fruits and vegetables are not consumed. Those are some of the highest rates of wastage in the Caribbean. That level of wastage, says the FAO, translates to wastage of 30 percent of land, and 25 percent of water dedicated to food production. The global cost of food wastage is US$ 26 trillion. If we consider that figure in the context of the fact that worldwide, 815 million people are malnourished, it leaves one speechless.

As was mentioned, we waste water in our homes too. Guyana Water Inc (GWI) estimates that 60 to 70 percent of pumped-water is lost from the system without being directly paid for. They call this non-revenue water (NRW). Of course, GWI needs to keep operating, so, somebody has to pay for that water. And whether it is paid for directly by customers through increased tariffs, or indirectly through government subsidies – which must be replenished by taxes – it is the consumer who pays.

The wastage of electricity is another problem which we, as consumers, have the power to fix. As is the case with water, if our neighbour is stealing electricity, even as we pay our bills, guess who is paying for the neighbour’s current?

The problem of wastage, obviously cuts across almost all areas of life. To solve it, we must develop a collective and individual culture of conservation. We must be conscientious about how we behave. We need to think about how much food we purchase at a time, how we store it, and how we use it. We must develop habits such as turning off lights, fans and other appliances when not in use, and why not turn off the shower while we apply soap? And, we should teach our children to do the same, both in words, and by example.

The fact is, government can pass legislation to support a culture of conservation – France passed laws that prohibit supermarkets from discarding usable food; they have to donate it to charity or food banks – but it is always up to citizens to make a difference. Conservation puts money into our pockets; our grocery, electricity, and water bills can be lower, and national revenues can be used for development instead of subsidies. We can take action to benefit ourselves, we only need to remember that conservation begins at home.