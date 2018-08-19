Wright, Pompey stop opponents to secure gold medals for Guyana

GUYANA’s Shaquel Wright and Emanuel Pompey both caused the referee to stop their respective contests to claim gold medals in the third edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys/girls and Junior Championships which concluded last evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Wright, fighting in the light welterweight category, caused the referee to stop his contest against St. Lucia’s lone boxer, Sherwin Christopher at two minutes 42 seconds of the second round, after pummeling the St. Lucian with several combinations to body and head and the visitor to Guyana had no answer.

In the welterweight final, Pompey made his intention known from the start of the first round as he weathered the storm that Jamaican Rhamone Chung created and responded in like manner, connecting to the head and body of the man from the land of ‘Wood and Water’ with some telling left hooks and jabs.

From the start of the second round, both Chung and Pompey came out looking to finish the contest early, but it was Pompey who prevailed, hammering Chung with a series of combination that caused the referee to call a halt to the contest at one minute 23 seconds of the second round.

Eight other finals were to be contested last evening and as it appears, Guyana is set to make a successful defence of the overall title which they won for two consecutive years, right here in Guyana.

In other results from Saturday evening, Joshua Thambarran secured a points-decision win over Colin Williams in the schoolboys 26-30kg weight division, while Trevor Sealey defeated Alex Adams on points in the 30-34kg class.

In the 36-40kg weight division, Dyayne Castello defeated Dextroy Brime on points and in the 40-44kg weight division, Garveld Hyman out classed Joel Anthony.

In the lone schoolgirls’ bout of the evening, Abiola Jackman forced the referee to stop her contest against her Guyanese counterpart Julicia Rodney at one minute 59 seconds of the second round.