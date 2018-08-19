Woman ‘busted’ with cocaine, ecstasy

A SURINAMESE woman was arrested on Saturday morning at the Number 78 Foreshore, Corentyne, Berbice, after a search of her person and that of her belongings revealed 247 grams of suspected cocaine and 100 grams of ecstasy (192 pills) in her brassiere.

The 27-year-old was arrested and is said to be a hairdresser of New Charlesburg, Paramaribo, Suriname. Police said she arrived about 08:30hrs via the backtrack route when a routine search was conducted by officers manning the port and the prohibited substances were found.

The hairdresser is being processed for court.