Sparta Boss, Uprising, Plaisance, North East La Penitence secure berth to K’O round

SPARTA Boss, Uprising, Plaisance and North East La Penitence each clinched a spot in the Round-of-16 of this year’s Guinness Cage street football championship, having earned entertaining wins on Saturday at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

In what was virtually elimination matches witnessed by a rabid and partisan gathering, Sparta Boss resisted the taunts to defeat home side, Haslington Hypers, 2-0 in a bruising and exciting affair.

Once again, Jermin Junior was the main threat for the Georgetown giant, bagging a significant brace in the fourth and ninth minutes.

Meanwhile, crowd favourite, Uprising, dismantled Beterverwagting [BV]-B 3-1. It was a clinical performance from the youthful outfit, as David Wilson led the charge with a brace in the third and 12th minutes.

He was assisted by a Phillip Williams-conversion in the sixth minute. For the loser, Edun Fraser recorded a consolation goal in the seventh minute.

Similarly, North East La Penitence dismissed Victoria Church Yard 3-1. Keifer Brandt tallied a hat-trick in the fifth, eighth and 10th minutes. For the loser, Shemar McPherson scored in the third minute.

Meanwhile, Plaisance stunned Belfield Warriors 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended scoreless. It was a cagey affair, which played into the hands of the Plaisance unit.

The results for the other matches are displayed below. The round of 16 and quarterfinal round will kick-off on Saturday 25th at the same venue.

