A 33-year-old gold miner was the victim of alleged simple larceny of a quantity of raw gold at Takutu Backdam, Puruni Main Road, on Friday about 11:00hrs.

According to reports, police ranks from the Bartica Police Station responded and while investigating the alleged robbery, found an unlicensed, single-barrelled shotgun.

Five persons, including a female, are in custody assisting with the investigation.