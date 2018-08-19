Remembering Kofi Annan

Dear Editor

THE former UN secretary general Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 after a short illness, his family and foundation announced.

The Ghanaian was the seventh secretary- general, and served for two terms between 1997 and 2006. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work jointly with the UN as an organisation in 2001.

He died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland in the early hours of Saturday, with his wife, Nane, and three children Ama, Kojo and Nina, by his side. He had retired to Geneva and later lived in a Swiss village.

Annan’s foundation issued a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday that described him as a “global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world”.

Regards

Rooplall Dudhnath