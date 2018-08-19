Pandya tears through feeble  England to put India in control

HARDIK Pandya claimed his maiden five-wicket Test haul as India skittled brittle England in the afternoon session to take a firm grip of the third Test on a frenetic day two at Trent Bridge.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took two wickets apiece to dismiss the tourists for 329 after they had resumed on 307-6 under grey skies in Nottingham on Sunday.

England were going along nicely on 54 without loss just after lunch, only to collapse to 161 all out a week after they had torn through India for a second time at Lord’s to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The India bowlers gave England a taste of their own medicine in ideal conditions for swing bowling, all-rounder Pandya striking with his first ball to remove Joe Root somewhat contentiously as he claimed outstanding figures of 5-28 from a devastating six-over burst.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took five catches on debut, while Jasprit Bumrah (2-37) and Ishant Sharma (2-32) were rewarded for probing spells before India closed on 124-2, meaning they lead by 292 runs.

Broad (3-72) got an early breakthrough after the start was delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield, Pant chopping on for 24, and the paceman also removed Ravichandran Ashwin’s middle stump with a magnificent inswinger after Ollie Pope had dropped a sharp chance.

The excellent Broad also bowled Bumrah before ending the innings just 7.5 overs into the day’s play, holding on to a catch when Mohammed Shami tried to launch Anderson out of the ground.

Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) looked comfortable for the remainder of the morning session, scoring freely in a promising stand, but England fell to pieces after both openers were removed from successive deliveries.

Cook edged Ishant behind two balls after he was put down by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip and Jennings fell in the same manner wafting at a tempter from Bumrah at the start of the next over.

Pope was strangled down the leg side off Ishant – who curiously did not bowl before lunch – and Pandya made his presence felt immediately, claiming the big wicket of Root, who shook his head as he trudged off for 16 after KL Rahul was adjudged to have got his fingers under the ball to take a low catch at second slip.

Ashwin spent a lengthy spell off the field due to a hip injury, but the spinner would not have been needed in any case as the seamers continued to reap the rewards of pitching the ball up, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow also edging to the safe hands of Rahul.

Pant reacted superbly to cling on to a one-handed catch when Chris Woakes feathered behind trying to hook Pandya, who raised the ball aloft after trapping Broad bang in front to pick up his fifth wicket of the innings.

Jos Buttler went on the offensive with Anderson for company, striking two sixes in a rapid 39 from only 32 balls before he was taken in the deep attempting to clear the ropes for a third time.

Stokes ended a brisk, assured opening stand of 60 by cleaning up Rahul (36), while Shikhar Dhawan (44) was stumped after failing to read an Adil Rashid googly after he was dropped by Cook.

A watchful Pujara was unbeaten on 33 at stumps and Virat Kohli came through a barrage of short stuff from Stokes with the sun out and India in complete control.(Yahoo Sport)

INDIA 1st innings (overnight 307 for 6)

Shikhar Dhawan c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes 35

Lokesh Rahul lbw Chris Woakes 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Adil Rashid b Chris Woakes 14

Virat Kohli c Ben Stokes b Adil Rashid 97

Ajinkya Rahane c Alastair Cook b Stuart Broad 81

Hardik Pandya c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 18

Rishabh Pant b Stuart Broad 24

Ravichandran Ashwin b Stuart Broad 14

Ishant Sharma Not Out 1

Mohammed Shami c Stuart Broad b James Anderson 3

Jasprit Bumrah b James Anderson 0

Extras 12b 6lb 0nb 0pen 1w 19

Total (94.5 overs) 329 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-60 Dhawan, 2-65 Rahul, 3-82 Pujara, 4-241 Rahane, 5-279 Kohli, 6-307 Pandya, 7-323 Pant, 8-326 Ashwin, 9-329 Shami, 10-329 Bumrah

Bowling: James Anderson 25.5 – 8 – 64 – 3, Stuart Broad 25 – 8 – 72 – 3,

Ben Stokes 15 – 1 – 54 – 0 (1w), Chris Woakes 20 – 2 – 75 – 3, Adil Rashid 9 – 0 – 46 – 1.

ENGLAND 1st innings

Alastair Cook c Rishabh Pant b Ishant Sharma 29

Keaton Jennings c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 20

Joe Root c Lokesh Rahul b Hardik Pandya 16

Ollie Pope c Rishabh Pant b Ishant Sharma 10

Jonny Bairstow c Lokesh Rahul b Hardik Pandya 15

Ben Stokes c Lokesh Rahul b Mohammed Shami 10

Jos Buttler c (Sub) b Jasprit Bumrah 39

Chris Woakes c Rishabh Pant b Hardik Pandya 8

Adil Rashid c Rishabh Pant b Hardik Pandya 5

Stuart Broad lbw Hardik Pandya 0

James Anderson Not Out 1

Extras 4b 1lb 2nb 0pen 1w 8

Total (38.2 overs) 161 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-54 Cook, 2-54 Jennings, 3-75 Pope, 4-86 Root, 5-108 Stokes, 6-110 Bairstow, 7-118 Woakes, 8-128 Rashid, 9-128 Broad, 10-161 Buttler

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10 – 2 – 56 – 1, Jasprit Bumrah 12.2 – 2 – 37 – 2 (2nb)

Ravichandran Ashwin 1 – 0 – 3 – 0, Ishant Sharma 9 – 2 – 32 – 2,

Hardik Pandya 6 – 1 – 28 – 5 ( 1w)

INDIA 2nd innings

Shikhar Dhawan st Jonny Bairstow b Adil Rashid 44

Lokesh Rahul b Ben Stokes 36

Cheteshwar Pujara Not Out 33

Virat Kohli Not Out 8

Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 0w 3

Total (31.0 overs) 124-2

Fall of Wickets : 1-60 Rahul, 2-111 Dhawan

To Bat : Rahane, Pant, Pandya, Ashwin, Sharma, Shami, Bumrah

Bowling: James Anderson 7 – 2 – 24 – 0, Stuart Broad 4- 0 – 25- 0,

Chris Woakes 8 – 1 – 19 – 0 . Ben Stokes 7 1 30 1 4.29

Adil Rashid 5 – 0 – 23 – 1