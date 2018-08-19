Experience key as Persaud completes CKA weekend

IT might not have been a podium-filled weekend but the experience gained by Rayden Persaud during the 2018 Canadian Karting Championship was invaluable.

The Guyanese, who had his inaugural race in a championship outside the Caribbean, fished at the rear of the pack but picked up something more important than trophies.

“Yeah, I learned a lot this weekend. I’ll definitely use that going forward and when I get back home,” he said.

He did not finish today’s final after damage to his chain mid-way but he did record his fastest time of the weekend, breaking the one-minute barrier with a 59.99 seconds time.

“I feel better than I did at the start of the weekend and I got my personal goal. I made it into the 59’s,” he added.

In the morning warm up, he was able to post a 1:01.1 second time before getting down into the 59’s with a best time yesterday of 1:01.9.

Another positive of the weekend was the starts, which he had trouble with during the first few days but got better as the days progressed.

The Guyanese, who competes in the GT motorsports Georgetown Grand Prix, currently leads the Georgetown Grand Prix.

His team for this weekend included mechanics Stefan Jeffrey and Joe Laluni.