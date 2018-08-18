Customs sting nets $7M in parking lot

FOLLOWING a sting operation by the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Vlissengen Road parking lot of the Popeyes Restaurant, four Corentyne, Berbice residents were on Friday charged for trafficking over $7M worth in cocaine.

Ricardo DenHart, 47; Patrick Ram, 24; Denzil Park, 49 and his 14-year-old son all appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged for trafficking 10.078 kilograms of cocaine on August 14, 2018 at the restaurant.

Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes represented the men and made an application for bail on the grounds that there were special reasons for his clients to be granted their pre-trial liberty.

According to the facts, the defendants were arrested following a sting operation at the parking lot of the restaurant.

The officers said that they observed two vehicles motor car PWW 8451 and minibus PKK 6944 which were parked next to each other in the parking lot.

The officers noted that DenHart came out from the motor car with a shopping bag in his hands and headed over to the minibus to Ram. Parks and his 14-year-old son were occupants of the bus.

As the exchange was done, the CANU officer swooped down on both vehicles and nabbed the four accused. Both vehicles were searched and behind the driver’s seat of the bus, the ranks found square-shaped brick- like packages, suspected to be cocaine. CCTV footage from the restaurant was retrieved for evidence.

The Chief Magistrate released the teen on $200,000 bail and adjourned the matter until August 24. Meanwhile, the three other defendants were remanded to prison until August 31.