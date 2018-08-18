Cop charged with murder of Brazilian miner

POLICE Constable Robert Daniels found himself on the wrong side of the law on Friday when he appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, charged for the murder of a Brazilian miner in the Puruni District, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

Daniels of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara was shackled at his hands and feet and kept pulling his jersey over his face to shield his identity from the reporters who were awaiting his arrival at the court.

Daniels, who was attached to the Kurupung Police Station, quickly made his way through the court chute and into the courtroom. He was not required to plead to the capital offence which alleged that on August 11 at Puruni he murdered 37-year-old Evastevo Marques Costa.

The constable was represented by attorney Patrice Henry who made an application for the particulars of the charge to be reviewed by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The attorney contended that his client acted in self-defence since Costa shot at him with his firearm and Daniels returned fire with his service weapon.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the police file was still incomplete and requested a short adjournment.

Daniels was remanded to prison until August 30 when the matter will be recalled at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the Subordinate Officer and Constable of the Kurupung Police Station left the said station on August 10, leaving on an ATV for patrol duties while being armed with a.30 carbine rifle.

They subsequently joined a boat and proceeded to a landing along the Puruni River.

Police said on arrival at the landing sometime around midday on Saturday, August 11, the Subordinate Officer claimed that he remained in the boat while the Constable, who was armed with the rifle, exited and proceeded to a shop and shortly after two loud explosions were heard which caused him (the Subordinate Officer) to proceed to make inquiries.

According to the police, the Subordinate Officer mentioned that the Constable told him that a male discharged a round at him and he returned fire.

The body of a male Brazilian was seen lying on the ground a short distance away; he was picked up, placed in a boat and taken to the main Landing.

Police said during this time another Subordinate Officer and a Detective Constable of the Bartica Police Station who were in the said area on duty investigating a report of alleged threats, arrived at the scene and took possession of the firearm which was in possession of the Constable. The Divisional Commander was alerted.