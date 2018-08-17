Aretha Franklin, ‘Queen of Soul’, dies aged 76

Aretha Franklin, the “queen of soul” known for hits like Respect and Think, has died in Detroit at the age of 76.

The legendary singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and announced last year she was retiring from music.

Franklin won 18 Grammys, and had 17 Top Ten US chart hits over a music career spanning seven decades.

The star gave her final performance last November at a gala in New York held in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

In a statement, her family said: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart.

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins knew no bounds.”

The family also confirmed her death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

Born in Memphis to a gospel singer/pianist and a celebrated Baptist preacher, Franklin was tutored from an early age by such gospel stars as Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward.

She struggled to find fame in the early years, with record label Columbia unsure how to frame her impressively powerful voice.

The late 1960’s saw some of Franklin’s most soulful and fiery performances

After moving to Atlantic Records in 1966 she broke through, and released some of her most iconic songs like Respect soon after the switch.

By 1968 she was renowned throughout America and Europe as “Lady Soul” – a symbol of black pride who appeared on the cover of Time and was given an award by Martin Luther King.

Who has paid tribute?

Reaction to the death of the soul legend has poured in throughout Thursday – as high-profile figures paid tribute to her musical legacy and commitment to US civil rights.

Sir Elton John said he “adored and worshipped” the star, and wrote: “the loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music.”

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney wrote: “Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years.”

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the Queen of Soul on Twitter, calling her an inspiration, mentor and friend.

A number of other stars including John Legend, Britney Spears and Tony Bennett shared their memories.

In the world of politics, President Trump and his daughter Ivanka tweeted tributes to the soul star.

Former President Barack Obama, whose inauguration she performed at, released an emotive statement with his wife Michelle saying Franklin’s music “helped define the American Experience”.