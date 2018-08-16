Jilted man charged with attempted murder

A 39-year-old man appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was charged with attempted murder after he shot a friend of his girlfriend in the stomach.

Huge Junior was not required to plea to the charge which alleged that on July 12, 2018 at Breda Street, Georgetown he discharged a loaded firearm at Charles Stoby with intent to commit murder. Junior told the court that he is the father of 3 and is a vendor.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris strongly objected to the man being released on bail citing the seriousness of the offence.

According to the facts of the case , Junior went to his girlfriend’s home and saw Stoby with her. It was revealed that at the time Stoby also shared a relationship with the woman . An argument broke out between the men and Stoby left.

Later , on July 12 about 00:30 hours , Stoby was riding his bike along Breda Street, when the accused who was standing at the corner pulled out a firearm and discharged two rounds at the victim. One of the rounds hit Stoby in his stomach which caused him to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation.

Prosecutor Harris told the court that the victim was hospitalised for two weeks.

Magistrate Latchman ruled in the prosecution favor and remanded Junior to prison until August 22. The matter ws transferred to the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.