Autopsy shows Brazilian miner was shot in the back of his head

An autopsy performed on the body of Brazilian miner Estevao Costa Marques , who was allegedly murdered by police ranks at the Puruni Landing last weekend, confirmed that the man was shot in the back of his head.

The autopsy was performed by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh who opined that the 37-year-old man was shot from a range more than five feet.

Police arrested two of their own following the murder of the Brazilian miner in the Puruni District , Cuyuni/Mazaruni on Saturday.

Reports are that the man was shot after running away from the police who were making checks for documentation at the time.

According to the police , investigations revealed that the Subordinate Officer and Constable of the Kurupung Police Station abandoned the said station sometime on Friday morning, leaving on an ATV for patrol duties while being armed with a.30 Carbine Rifle.

They subsequently joined a boat and proceeded to a Landing along the Puruni River.

Police said on arrival at the Landing sometime around midday on Saturday, the Subordinate Officer claimed that he remained in the boat while the Constable , who was armed with the rifle,exited and proceeded to a shop and shortly after two loud explosions were heard which caused him (the Subordinate Officer) to proceed to make inquiries.

According to the police , the Subordinate Officer mentioned that the Constable told him that a male discharged a round at him and he returned fire.

The body of a male Brazilian was seen lying on the ground a short distance away; he was picked up, placed in a boat and taken to the main Landing.

Police said during this time another Subordinate Officer and a Detective Constable of the Bartica Police Station who were in the said area on duty investigating a report of alleged threats, arrived at the scene and took possession of the firearm which was in possession of the Constable and alerted the Divisional Commander.