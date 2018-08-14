The centralised competition will qualify the top four finishers to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 

GUYANA will participate in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) 2018 Men’s Under-20 Championship, scheduled to be played November 1 -21, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The official draw, which will sort the 35 participating teams into six groups, for the first round of the competition, will be broadcast Thursday, September 13 at 10:00hrs.

Teams will be divided into six groups, five groups of six teams and one group of five, for the first-round group phase. After round-robin play, the six group winners will advance to the qualification stage, where they will be divided into two groups of three teams.

After a second-round robin play, the two group winners plus the second-place finishers will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Additionally, the two group winners will advance to the tournament’s final to determine the regional champions.

Unlike the previous format of the men’s Under-20 competition, which included regional qualifiers in the Caribbean and Central America and one final championship, the redesigned 2018 edition will ensure that all the participating teams have access to play more top-level football matches.

The draw will be conducted using a single-blind system, involving five pots. Based on the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Ranking (to be published in the coming weeks), the top six-ranked teams will be seeded into position one of each group, while the remaining 29 teams will be sorted in five pots as follows:

Seeded teams (group and position): United States (A1), Mexico (B1), Honduras (C1), Panama (D1) Costa Rica (E1) and El Salvador (F1)

Pot 1: Cuba, Guatemala, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, Canada and Jamaica

Pot 2: Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Curacao, Aruba and Suriname

Pot 3: Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe, St Lucia and Guyana

Pot 4: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Cayman Islands, Barbados, Belize and Dominica

Pot 5: US Virgin Islands, Martinique, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Montserrat

The draw will begin by placing the seeded teams in their respective groups. Once they have been confirmed, the first team will be drawn from Pot 1 and placed in position A2. The same will be done for the remaining five teams of Pot 1, placing them in positions B2, C2, D2, E2 and F2 according to the order in which they are drawn. The procedure will be repeated for Pots 2, 3, 4 and 5, using group positions 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

Teams: Caribbean (25): Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, St Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago and US Virgin Islands.

Central America (7): Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama

North America (3): Canada, Mexico and United States

Number of teams to qualify for the World Cup: 4