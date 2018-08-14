Sophia house gutted in family dispute

A dispute between siblings has led to a house at “A”Field , Sophia being gutted around midday on Tuesday.

Reports are that the house , which was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, was allegedly set alight by a man who was experiencing problems with his elder sibling over clothing.

The suspect was once placed before the courts for murder for a similar situation. In February 2012, Leroy Kennedy , who was 17 at the time , was charged with the murder of his elder brother , Sherwin Kennedy , 19, who was stabbed over a argument in a dispute centered around a pair of pants.

Reports are that recently the suspect and another brother were experiencing problems ever since he was released from prison.

The house in question stood on a lot close to the scene of the murder in 2012. The suspect’s brother owns the house which adjoins a family home. The man’s partner told the Guyana Chronicle that beds , a television set as well as clothing are among the articles which were destroyed by the fire allegedly set by her brother-in-law.

She said her son was in the house at the time but fortunately , he was taken to safety by persons who rushed to the scene. She said that suspect told relatives that he “can murder again” during arguments with his sibling on Monday night.

Reports are that the suspect wore his brother’s clothing and the latter made objections to the practice recently. The suspect reportedly removed his belongings from the house before it was set ablaze on Tuesday.

When members of the Guyana Fire Service arrived at the on Tuesday, the house was already gutted.

Several police officers were also at the scene and they took statements from eyewitnesses and the suspect’s relatives.