Security Guard stole $2.7M to buy phones

…says he can’t turn back the hands of time

A SECURITY Guard was on Monday sentenced to 56 months’ imprisonment on a fraud charge. Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman handed down the sentence.

The court heard that on August 6, 2018 at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Ronald Sanders while being solely entrusted by Lanzlot Bacchus with $2.7 million for him to purchase and deliver two tractor engines, fraudulently converted the money for his own use and benefit.

The 48-year old man, who is a father of one child, pleaded guilty to the charge that was read out to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

According to the facts that were presented in court by police prosecutor Quinn Harris, the virtual complainant and the defendant are known to each other due to the fact that the defendant was employed by the virtual complainant as a security guard.

However while being employed Sanders convinced Bacchus to start a mining company. As such the virtual complainant gave the defendant $2.7 million to purchase two engines and return. But the defendant converted the money to his own use and benefit. The matter was reported and the defendant was arrested.

The prosecutor also added that the defendant was sentenced previously to three years’ imprisonment on a similar charge.

Before the sentence was handed down, Sanders told the court: “I am very sorry for what I have done but I can’t turn back the hands of time.” He told the court he took the money to buy phones.